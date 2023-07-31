Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film A Country Romance (2021) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alix Angelis,
Austin Highsmith,
Avalon Howard,
Brian Shoop,
Bruce Davis,
Darryl Cox,
Delores Wheeler,
Drew Pollock,
Glenda Radigonda,
Howard Morey
Sutradara
Danny Roth
IMDb
5.7/
10from
283users
Diterbitkan
01 April 2021
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
A Country Romance (2021)
When Sarah Kress learns her family’s vineyard is up for sale, she leaves her busy urban life and visits her hometown to help with the sale and have her last harvest. With the help of handsome neighbor Gabe, huge challenge becomes fun as she and Gabe fall in love. But when the job is done, Sarah must decide whether to return to her fast-paced life or follow her heart.
Danny Roth
Alix Angelis, Jonathan Bennett, Violet Tinnirello, Randy Wayne, Austin Highsmith, Mike Page, James Austin Kerr, Darryl Cox, Kelsey Griswold, Drew Pollock, Brian Shoop, Bruce Davis, Lorri Bohnert, Lena Harmon, Kenda Henthorn, Avalon Howard, Tristan Hutchinson, Howard Morey, Glenda Radigonda, Delores Wheeler
tt12536348