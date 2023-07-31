IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 283 users

Diterbitkan 01 April 2021

Oleh LIN

A Country Romance (2021)

When Sarah Kress learns her family’s vineyard is up for sale, she leaves her busy urban life and visits her hometown to help with the sale and have her last harvest. With the help of handsome neighbor Gabe, huge challenge becomes fun as she and Gabe fall in love. But when the job is done, Sarah must decide whether to return to her fast-paced life or follow her heart.

Danny Roth

Alix Angelis, Jonathan Bennett, Violet Tinnirello, Randy Wayne, Austin Highsmith, Mike Page, James Austin Kerr, Darryl Cox, Kelsey Griswold, Drew Pollock, Brian Shoop, Bruce Davis, Lorri Bohnert, Lena Harmon, Kenda Henthorn, Avalon Howard, Tristan Hutchinson, Howard Morey, Glenda Radigonda, Delores Wheeler

tt12536348