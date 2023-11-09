IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 1,998 users

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014)

Two longtime rivals and elementary school teachers duke it out during the holidays in a Christmas cookie bake-off, but their real feud ignites over a shared interest in a handsome single dad. With both determined to win the prize and the romance, their competitiveness could jeopardize what matters most this Christmas season.

Christie Will

Erin Krakow, Alan Thicke, David Haydn-Jones, Miranda Frigon, Laura Soltis, Genea Charpentier, Alexandra Staseson, Jill Morrison, Gracyn Shinyei, Jaeda Lily Miller, Emily Delahunty

