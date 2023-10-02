  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

8.5

/

10

from

134

users

Diterbitkan

11 September 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

9/11: Fifteen Years Later (2016)

Go inside the chaos and courage of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York in “9/11”, updated fifteen years later by the original filmmakers. As the only documentary footage from inside the Twin Towers, the film is a gripping minute-by-minute account of that harrowing day through the lens of French filmmakers and brothers, Gédéon and Jules Naudet, and firefighter James Hanlon. The 2016 edition features a new intro from Denis Leary, who is closely aligned with advocacy for first responders. The updated material focuses on the ongoing health issues that 9/11 firefighters have battled, and the inspiring stories of “legacy kids” — women and men who lost loved ones in the attack and have since become firefighters.
James Hanlon, Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet
James Hanlon, Denis Leary

Diterbitkan

Oktober 3, 2023 5:38 am

Durasi

