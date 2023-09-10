Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film ’76 (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Nigeria
Bintang film
Chidi Mokeme,
Efetobore Afatakpa,
Ibinabo Fiberesima,
Nelly Ekwereogo,
Nenye Eke,
Pat Nebo,
Paul Nsan,
Ramsey Nouah,
Rita Dominic
Sutradara
Izu Ojukwu
IMDb
5.5/
10from
262users
Diterbitkan
25 November 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
’76 (2016)
Nollywood superstars Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, and Chidi Mokeme headline this gripping drama set against the backdrop of the attempted 1976 military coup against the government of General Murtala Mohammed.
