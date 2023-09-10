  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Nigeria

Sutradara

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

262

users

Diterbitkan

25 November 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

’76 (2016)

Nollywood superstars Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, and Chidi Mokeme headline this gripping drama set against the backdrop of the attempted 1976 military coup against the government of General Murtala Mohammed.
Izu Ojukwu
Rita Dominic, Ramsey Nouah, Efetobore Afatakpa, Nenye Eke, Nelly Ekwereogo, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Pat Nebo, Paul Nsan

Diterbitkan

September 10, 2023 8:53 am

Durasi

