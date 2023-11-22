Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 5B (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alison Moed,
Cliff Morrison,
David Denmark,
Guy Vandenberg,
Mary Magee,
Richard Locke,
Sasha Cutler
Sutradara
Dan Krauss,
Paul Haggis
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.9/
10from
295users
Diterbitkan
04 November 2018
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
5B (2018)
At the heart of the HIV/AIDs crisis and widespread hysteria, a single number and letter designated a ward on the fifth floor of San Francisco General Hospital, the first in the country designed specifically to deal with AIDS patients. The unit’s nurses’ emphasis on humanity and consideration of holistic well-being was a small miracle amidst a devastating crisis and the ensuing panic about risk and infection.
Paul Haggis, Dan Krauss
Alison Moed, Mary Magee, Sasha Cutler, Cliff Morrison, David Denmark, Guy Vandenberg, Richard Locke
