Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.9

/

10

from

295

users

Diterbitkan

04 November 2018

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

5B (2018)

At the heart of the HIV/AIDs crisis and widespread hysteria, a single number and letter designated a ward on the fifth floor of San Francisco General Hospital, the first in the country designed specifically to deal with AIDS patients. The unit’s nurses’ emphasis on humanity and consideration of holistic well-being was a small miracle amidst a devastating crisis and the ensuing panic about risk and infection.
Paul Haggis, Dan Krauss
Alison Moed, Mary Magee, Sasha Cutler, Cliff Morrison, David Denmark, Guy Vandenberg, Richard Locke

Diterbitkan

November 22, 2023 7:57 am

Durasi

