4.48 (2014)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

IMDb

4.4

/

10

from

348

users

Diterbitkan

27 August 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

4.48 (2014)

In order to win over a tough dramatist at her next audition, a young actress turns to method acting to such an extreme that she slowly loses herself in the coveted role of a promiscuous bisexual self-destructive wild girl and starts sleeping around, provoking fights and cutting herself. Can she pull herself back from the edge of the abyss before it’s too late?
Jacky Katu, Rémy Chourlay
Aurélie Houguenade, Jean-Marie Galey, David Chausse, Ynda Rouya, Marie Menges, Matt Gras, Manuel Lambinet, Charlotte Schioler, Kait Tenison

Diterbitkan

November 29, 2023 5:47 am

Durasi

