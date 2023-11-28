Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 4.48 (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Aurélie Houguenade,
Charlotte Schioler,
David Chausse,
Jean-Marie Galey,
Kait Tenison,
Manuel Lambinet,
Marie Menges,
Matt Gras,
Ynda Rouya
Sutradara
Jacky Katu,
Rémy Chourlay
Genre
Drama
IMDb
4.4/
10from
348users
Diterbitkan
27 August 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
4.48 (2014)
In order to win over a tough dramatist at her next audition, a young actress turns to method acting to such an extreme that she slowly loses herself in the coveted role of a promiscuous bisexual self-destructive wild girl and starts sleeping around, provoking fights and cutting herself. Can she pull herself back from the edge of the abyss before it’s too late?
tt3086078