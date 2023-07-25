  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film 3 Days in Quiberon (2018). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 3 Days in Quiberon (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 3 Days in Quiberon (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Austria

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

1,466

users

Diterbitkan

12 April 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

1981, Quiberon, a small village on the coast of Brittany, France. Hilde Fritsch arrives to visit her old friend who has retreated to a spa hotel to escape the daily pressures of her life. Her friend is world-famous star Romy Schneider, but together, they appear like two regular women who are just happy to be reunited. Yet it quickly becomes apparent that Hilde is supposed to offer the support the sensitive actress needs to be able to truly face her own demons.
Emily Atef
Marie Bäumer, Birgit Minichmayr, Charly Hübner, Robert Gwisdek, Denis Lavant, Yann Grouhel, Christopher Buchholz, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Furic, Loïc Baylacq

Diterbitkan

Juli 25, 2023 5:23 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Bioskop 21 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Layar Kaca 21 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Movieon21 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Nonton 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Nonton Film 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

Nonton Movie 3 Days in Quiberon (2018)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share