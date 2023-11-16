IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 5,148 users

Diterbitkan 12 October 2012

Oleh mamat

3, 2, 1… Frankie Go Boom (2012)

Frank Bartlett has been tortured, embarrassed, and humiliated by his brother Bruce — usually on film — his entire life. Now that Bruce is finally off drugs and has turned his life around, things should be different. They are not.

Jordan Roberts

Charlie Hunnam, Chris O’Dowd, Lizzy Caplan, Ron Perlman, Chris Noth, Whitney Cummings, Nora Dunn, Sam Anderson, Kate Luyben, Adam Pally, David Marciano, Sarah Rush, Leonard Kelly-Young, Jordan Black, James Mitchell Miller

tt1772271