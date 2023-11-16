  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

5,148

users

Diterbitkan

12 October 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

3, 2, 1… Frankie Go Boom (2012)

Frank Bartlett has been tortured, embarrassed, and humiliated by his brother Bruce — usually on film — his entire life. Now that Bruce is finally off drugs and has turned his life around, things should be different. They are not.
Jordan Roberts
Charlie Hunnam, Chris O’Dowd, Lizzy Caplan, Ron Perlman, Chris Noth, Whitney Cummings, Nora Dunn, Sam Anderson, Kate Luyben, Adam Pally, David Marciano, Sarah Rush, Leonard Kelly-Young, Jordan Black, James Mitchell Miller

Diterbitkan

November 16, 2023 6:33 pm

Durasi

