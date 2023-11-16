Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film 3, 2, 1… Frankie Go Boom (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adam Pally,
Charlie Hunnam,
Chris Noth,
Chris O'Dowd,
David Marciano,
James Mitchell Miller,
Jordan Black,
Kate Luyben,
Leonard Kelly-Young,
Lizzy Caplan
Sutradara
Jordan Roberts
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
5.9/
10from
5,148users
Diterbitkan
12 October 2012
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
3, 2, 1… Frankie Go Boom (2012)
Frank Bartlett has been tortured, embarrassed, and humiliated by his brother Bruce — usually on film — his entire life. Now that Bruce is finally off drugs and has turned his life around, things should be different. They are not.
Jordan Roberts
Charlie Hunnam, Chris O’Dowd, Lizzy Caplan, Ron Perlman, Chris Noth, Whitney Cummings, Nora Dunn, Sam Anderson, Kate Luyben, Adam Pally, David Marciano, Sarah Rush, Leonard Kelly-Young, Jordan Black, James Mitchell Miller
tt1772271