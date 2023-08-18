IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 7,106 users

23 (1998)

The movie’s plot is based on the true story of a group of young computer hackers from Hannover, Germany. In the late 1980s the orphaned Karl Koch invests his heritage in a flat and a home computer. At first he dials up to bulletin boards to discuss conspiracy theories inspired by his favorite novel, R.A. Wilson’s “Illuminatus”, but soon he and his friend David start breaking into government and military computers. Pepe, one of Karl’s rather criminal acquaintances senses that there is money in computer cracking – he travels to east Berlin and tries to contact the KGB.

Hans-Christian Schmid, Andrea Kapeller

August Diehl, Fabian Busch, Dieter Landuris, Jan-Gregor Kremp, Burghart Klaußner, Stephan Kampwirth, Zbigniew Zamachowski, Peter Fitz, Lilly Marie Tschörtner, Arnulf Schumacher, Patrick Joswig, Sven Lehmann, Regine Zimmermann, Armin Dillenberger, Oscar Ortega Sánchez, Brigitte Janner, Hedi Kriegeskotte, Alexandra Hartmann, Claudia Boneberg, Hanns Zischler, Katrin Klein, Karin Gregorek, Tom Keidel, Jörg Schmitz, Christian Wolff, Johann Claussen, Jan-Gregor Kampwirth, Nina Bühler, Katja Klauss, Robert Anton Wilson, Tirzah Haase, Beate Himmerlstoss, Josef Tratnik, Peter Veith, Jessica Lohmann, Anna-Maija Tuuliainen, Igor Davidovski, Dietrich Brüggemann, Muammar Gaddafi, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, George Shultz, Richard von Weizsäcker, Olof Palme

