200 MPH (2011)

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

2.1

/

10

from

1,731

users

Diterbitkan

26 April 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

200 MPH (2011)

When the older brother (Tommy Nash) he idolizes is run off the road by a ruthless drug dealer (Darren Thomas) during a nighttime street race known as Sepulveda Suicide, Rick Merchant (Jaz Martin) channels his grief into getting revenge behind the wheel. But to win, he’ll need to modify his trusty 1978 Datsun 280Z — with help from a pretty mechanic (Hennely Jimenez) — to get the maximum speed out of its machinery.
Cole S. McKay, Randy Carter, Dan Golden, Kimberley Roper
AnnaMaria Demara, Jaz Martin, Darren Thomas, Janet Tracy Keijser, Tommy Nash, Hennely Jimenez, Cleo Berry, Mack-b, Pason, Sean Cory, Meredith Thomas, Michael Gaglio, Joe Dioletto, Paton Ashbrook, Rachel Riley

Diterbitkan

Agustus 16, 2023 11:44 am

Durasi

