IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 3,909 users

1920 (2008)

The year is 1920 and the house isolated in the wilderness has a secret. It is waiting for the curse to come true. For years, everyone who has bought the house and tried to pull it down has died of mysterious circumstances. It is like the house has a will and a life of its own.

Vikram Bhatt

Rajneesh Duggal, Adah Sharma, Anjori Alagh, Raj Zutshi, Vipin Sharma, Amin Hajee, Shri Vallabh Vyas, Indraneil Sengupta, Rakhi Sawant

tt1301698