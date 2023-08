IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 457 users

Diterbitkan 28 October 1976

Oleh mamat

18 Bronzemen (1976)

During the Manchurian invasion of China, the son of the Ming Dynasty General takes refuge in the Shaolin Temple to learn martial arts, so that he may seek revenge for his dead father. But he must first endure the rigorous test of the temple’s legendary 18 Bronzemen.

Joseph Kuo

Carter Wong, Tian Peng, O Yau-Man, Chang Yi, Chiang Nan, Yee Yuen, Su Chen-Ping, Bao-liang Chen, Grace Chen Shu-Fang, Polly Shang-Kuan Ling-Feng, Chin Kang

tt0075203