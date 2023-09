IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 120 users

Diterbitkan 06 May 2016

Oleh mamat

03.ByPass (2016)

During a night shift, an emergency ambulance with a team of three, a doctor, a paramedic and a driver, is called to an old man’s apartment. The event will change their lives forever.

Nap Toader

Medeea Marinescu, Alexandru Potocean, Gabriel Spahiu, Adrian Titieni, Liliana Pană, Alin State, Camelia Pintilie

tt3624344